Shovel Dance Collective

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
London
£19.65
Event information

Shovel Dance Collective are simultaneously traditional and experimental; seeing folk music, not as an archaeological artifact to be unearthed, but as a living communal activity.

They bring together nine musicians, linked by a communal passion for the folk Read more

Presented by Kings Place.

Lineup

Shovel Dance Collective

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG

Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

