ANOTR presents: expo

Depot Mayfield
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJManchester
£41.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANOTR brings expo, their conceptual event series to Manchester for their biggest UK show to date. Expect the most extensive production set-up and one of the most unique shows ever seen at WHP for this UK exclusive.

Last entry 10pm.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

ANOTR, Barry Can't Swim, Makèz

Venue

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

