A.A Williams + Kalandra

Transbordeur
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Samedi 25 novembre, le Club Transbo sera le point de rencontre lyonnais de deux univers particulièrement envoûtants : le Post-Rock sombre et mélancolique d’A.A. WILLIAMS et le Nordic Folk vibrant de KALANDRA (que vous aviez pu découvrir en ouverture de WAR...

Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia

Lys Morke, Kalandra, A.A. WILLIAMS

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

