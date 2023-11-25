DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Samedi 25 novembre, le Club Transbo sera le point de rencontre lyonnais de deux univers particulièrement envoûtants : le Post-Rock sombre et mélancolique d’A.A. WILLIAMS et le Nordic Folk vibrant de KALANDRA (que vous aviez pu découvrir en ouverture de WAR...
