DirtySnatcha + Friends

El Club Detroit
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
From $10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dirtysnatcha is a talented electronic music producer and DJ known for his distinctive sound and energetic performances.

He has gained popularity in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene by creating bass-heavy tracks that blend elements of dubstep, trap,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dub Down.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DirtySnatcha, CAVEZ

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

