DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pienso En Aquella Tarde: TAWA

Sala Clamores
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pienso En Aquella Tarde: TAWA

TAWA es una artista multidisciplinar basada en barcelona. Sus conocimientos oscilan entre la moda y la música ofreciendo un amplio abanico de posibilidades artísticas en sus performances. Apasionada por la dirección de arte,...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.