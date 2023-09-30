Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

The Queen's Head, Pushpin, Vanity Fairy, Radio Wa

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance
About

THE QUEEN'S HEAD - https://www.instagram.com/thequeensheadband/ - danse macabre

PUSHPIN - https://www.instagram.com/pushpin_band/ - London's finest purveyors of infectious wonky pop-noise

VANITY FAIRY - https://www.instagram.com/vanityfairydust/ - disco Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Radio Waves Goodbye, Vanity Fairy, Pushpin and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

