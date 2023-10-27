Top track

Mookin #3: Sancho Panza + Natura Morta + Potato

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mookin present a night celebrating their latest album release 'Iréne', which tells the story of a woman trapped inside a record. Support for the evening comes from South-East London post-rock and jazz artist Potato & Colombian musical sorceress Natura Mort Read more

Presented by Mookin.

Lineup

Potato, Natura morta, Sancho Panza

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

