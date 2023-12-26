DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miley Serious + Prozak & Mathman

Centre Point
Tue, 26 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LOST X Centre Point host a Stephen's Day Special as we welcome Miley Serious back to Dublin with more excited guests TBA 👀

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LOST & Centre Point.

Lineup

Miley Serious, MathMan, PROZAK

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

