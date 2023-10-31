Top track

HALLOWEEN - La Bringue GIRLS ONLY

211
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Passe ton 31 octobre avec La Bringue pour un Halloween GIRLS ONLY 100% meufs, 100% sororité et 100% good vibes. Prépare ton plus beau costume !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Lineup

DJ Klemee

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

