DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Passe ton 31 octobre avec La Bringue pour un Halloween GIRLS ONLY 100% meufs, 100% sororité et 100% good vibes. Prépare ton plus beau costume !
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.