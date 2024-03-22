DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samuel SLZR

SALA LA2
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Samuel SLZR en Sala La2.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Helsinki Pro.

Lineup

Samuel SLZR

Venue

SALA LA2

Calle José Díaz 7, 41009 Seville, Seville, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

