Shed Seven: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a stripped back in-store performance and signing from Shed Seven. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album, 'A Matter of Time', released via Cooking Vinyl.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Shed Seven

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

