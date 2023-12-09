Top track

Diamond Lane

Got a code?

Motelimbo, Shobud, Imperial We

Continental Room
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$10.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Motelimbo w/ Shobud and Imperial We

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Continental Room.

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

