Fuck Monday !

Club Vendome
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
About

LA FUCK MONDAY AFRO NATION FOREVER OUVRE CES PORTES

CANICULE S'ANNONCE SUR LA FUCK MONDAY POUR MONTER LA TEMPÉRATURE

DJ SYT DJ FLEXTOUCH VONT FAIRE TREMBLER LES MURS

AU PROGRAMME SHATTA - HIP HOP - AFRO - AMAPIANO

LE VENDOME VOUS OUVRE CES PORTE L'UN D Read more

Présenté par FNF.

Venue

Club Vendome

9 Rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

