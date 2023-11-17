DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With a mission to help you escape daily reality and indulge in electronic music, ESCAPISM will launch on Friday 17th November in The Steel Yard’s beautifully restored Victorian railway arches in central London.
Get ready for 7 hours, with 6 contemporary a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.