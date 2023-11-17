Top track

ESCAPISM PRESENTS: Adam Sellouk & More

The Steel Yard
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a mission to help you escape daily reality and indulge in electronic music, ESCAPISM will launch on Friday 17th November in The Steel Yard’s beautifully restored Victorian railway arches in central London.

Get ready for 7 hours, with 6 contemporary a Read more

Presented by ESCAPISM PRESENTS

Lineup

2
Anii, Maxim Lany, Max Menaged and 2 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

