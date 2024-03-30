Top track

Pissed Jeans - A Bad Wind

Pissed Jeans

EartH
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.27

Pissed Jeans - A Bad Wind
About

As a working-class foursome from Allentown, Pennsylvania, Pissed Jeans vent their frustrations through a bludgeoning, midtempo grunge punk sound focused on sexual depression and factory-town hopelessness, all doused in a heavy coat of sarcasm and apathy. O Read more

Lineup

Pissed Jeans

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

