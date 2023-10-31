DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marcos @ Taste of Jazz

Mare Culturale Urbano
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MARCOS è un progetto dedicato al sotto comandante messicano Marcos e, in generale, al desiderio di lottare per la libertà e l'uguaglianza che nasce dall'assenza di ogni tipo di discriminazione. Le composizioni provengono dalla cosiddetta musica “black”, ma Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

