Propaganda - Pizza Party!

The Fleece
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBristol
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

That's right Bristol, we will be providing a frankly dangerous amount of pizza soundtracked to the greatest indie, alternative, and pop punk anthems on Saturday 14th October.

Don't miss out on a slice of the action, grab your advance ticket now to make su

Presented by Propaganda Promotions.

Lineup

Propaganda DJs

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open11:00 pm
450 capacity

