The Slaps - Cheers

The Slaps + Merce Lemon // Special Acoustic Tour

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

At its core, Tomato Tree by The Slaps is an exercise in patience that seamlessly showcases the virtues of experimentation. Composed of guitarist/vocalist Rand Kelly, bassist/vocalist Ramsey Bell, and percussionist/vocalist Josh Resing, the band’s latest co Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

The Slaps, Merce Lemon

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

