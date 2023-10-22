DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trick or Treat a Family Friendly Halloween Party

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 22 Oct, 1:00 pm
SocialRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bring the family to our Spooktacular Halloween Party! 👻Costume Contests, 🎃Pumpkin Painting, and 🎶live music from the.ps.and.qs. We’ll be showing classic children’s Halloween movies and giving out some treats and maybe a few tricks….. the event is free a Read more

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

