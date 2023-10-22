DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bring the family to our Spooktacular Halloween Party! 👻Costume Contests, 🎃Pumpkin Painting, and 🎶live music from the.ps.and.qs. We’ll be showing classic children’s Halloween movies and giving out some treats and maybe a few tricks….. the event is free a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.