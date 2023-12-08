DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Built to Blast

Bloom
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€24.55
About

Il primo evento targato BUITL TO BLAST in collaborazione con Trivel si preannuncia una bomba a mano!

Tutte le età

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

1
Cripple Bastards, Party Cannon, Rescue Cat and 1 more

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

