Golpe (Italy) Electric Chair (Olympia, WA)

Static Age Records
Sun, 22 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56

About

GOLPE (Italy) is Tadzio Pederzolli from the amazing short-lived project KOMPLOTT, among other Italian punk and hardcore bands. Promo 2020 is his new punishing modern mid-tempo hardcore demo in the vein of WARTHOG, mixed with the great Italian hardcore trad Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

2
DShK, Hams, On The Block and 2 more

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States

Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

