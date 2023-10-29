DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Part III: Junk

Café 1001
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SURYA SEN

EN HAYCH

ROSIE HOLLOWAY

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by 1001.

Surya Sen, Rosie Holloway, EN HAYCH

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

