Cross, Cicada, Laughing Corpse

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:30 pm
About

Wednesday, October 25th 2023
Cross + Cicada + Laughing Corpse
9pm - $15 - All Ages

CROSS
New York, NY

CICADA
Richmond, VA
https://dreamhomemusic.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-going-to-kill-you-house-13

LAUGHING CORPSE
Washington, DC

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

