Alberto Dimeo & Moreno & Prieto - Fuego Fuego

Alberto Dimeo

Forum
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJColumbus
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

COLUMBUS get ready to welcome for the first time in the city Alberto Dimeo! Secure your tickets now 🎫

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PH Entertainment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alberto Dimeo

Venue

Forum

144 North Wall Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
100 capacity

