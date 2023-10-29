DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Writing Workshop Special Edition with Adam Bloom - An interview and Joke writing Masterclass

The Bill Murray
Sun, 29 Oct, 1:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
Free
About

A FREE masterclass workshop from the author of "Finding Your Comic Genius"

This is possibly the most advanced book ever written about stand-up comedy. It will be extremely useful to anyone who already performs stand-up, regardless of their experience. Sin...

Presented by Angel Comedy

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm

