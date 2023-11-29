DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lurk, Taking Meds, Somerset Thrower, Private Mind

Amityville Music Hall
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$18.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, November 29th

Lurk

Taking Meds

Somerset Thrower

Private Mind

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$14 ADV

$16 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
LURK, Taking Meds, Somerset Thrower and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.