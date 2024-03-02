Top track

Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel

Beans On Toast

Thekla
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£21.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is a 14+ event

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Beans On Toast

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.