999999999

The Ground Miami
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39

About

DOORS AT 10PM

999999999 are an imposing and inescapable presence at the vanguard of the hard techno scene. In the studio and on stage, the immediacy of uncompromising machine music collides with the unpredictability of improvisation to create an ever-shif...

Presented by Space Invaders
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

999999999, Andres Line, Daizy

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA

Doors open10:00 pm

