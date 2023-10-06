Top track

The Orielles, Dicky Trisco, Pete Herbert - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) - Dicky Trisco & Pete Herbert remix

Dicky Trisco

Malanga Café
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
About

Dicky Trisco, dj, productor y remezclador escocés con amplísimo recorrido internacional, vuelve por fin este viernes en la cabina de Malanga Café, tras su recordada visita de 2022. Dicky Trisco saltó a la fama en 2004 gracias a sus producciones junto a Pet Read more

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Dicky Trisco, Dj Bebé

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

