BABESLAM: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT!

Whereelse?
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ELZ presents: BABESLAM: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT! A sexy little poetry slam with a twist! 10 performers will have 3 minutes each to compete for the BABESLAM title. This can be poetry, performance or comedy - as long as it’s 3 minutes long! Performe Read more

Presented by Elsewhere (UK).

Lineup

Elz

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

