DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GINEVRA NERVI A/V SHOW + ANNA CAROL

Teatro Nazionale - Sala Mercato
Mon, 30 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsGenova
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GINEVRA NERVI classe 1994, è una compositrice e producer di musica elettronica. La sua ricerca musicale si basa sull'esplorazione timbrica vocale distorta e alterata grazie a svariate tecniche di manipolazione sonora. Sonorità contemporanee e totalizzanti Read more

Presentato da Boavida.

Lineup

Ginevra Nervi

Venue

Teatro Nazionale - Sala Mercato

Via del Monastero, 16149 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.