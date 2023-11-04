DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Not a DJ. A Selecta. Come sip on an eclectic blend of Greentea’s favourite grooves as she brings her Selecta DJ set to our ClubStage and dives deep into her record collection.
With her hypnotic vocals, psychedelic soul phenomenon Greentea Peng builds smok
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.