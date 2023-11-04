Top track

Downers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Greentea Peng presents: Greentea Selecta

Barbican - Level - 1 Clubstage
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Downers
Got a code?

About

Not a DJ. A Selecta. Come sip on an eclectic blend of Greentea’s favourite grooves as she brings her Selecta DJ set to our ClubStage and dives deep into her record collection.

With her hypnotic vocals, psychedelic soul phenomenon Greentea Peng builds smok Read more

Presented by Barbican & dollop.

Lineup

Greentea Peng

Venue

Barbican - Level - 1 Clubstage

Barbican Centre, Silk St, London, England EC2Y 8DP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.