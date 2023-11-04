DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Casa Pangea is back in November at Cadavra with Adam Pits for his Madrid debut supported by Casa Pangea's rave instructors.
Adam has an innate musical understanding that he deepened after studying at Leeds College of Music. Inspired by expansive, colourfu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.