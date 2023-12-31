DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VIVA Reggaeton, London's Biggest and Craziest Weekly Reggaeton Party!
VIVA VIP EXPERIENCE
Standing VIP - Queue Jump, cloakroom & access to VIP area at VIVA Reggaeton backstage private bar
VIP Table on Stage - £295 -On Stage VIP Table for up to 5 people,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.