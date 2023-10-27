DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Screen Queens XXL: Slasher Prom

Point Ephémère
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Screen Queens présente: SLASHER PROM!

Qui sera la plus belle pour aller slasher? Final girls, Ghostface, Leatherface et autres reines du bal sont conviées à une Screen Queens XXL

Morphine Blaze, Babouchka Babouche et Kahi Baby s’associent au Point Ephémè Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.