Squid

PROJECT HOUSE
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£21.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Teeming with melodic epiphanies and layered sounds, Squid’s second album O Monolith is a musical evocation of environment, domesticity and self-made folklore. Like its predecessor, 2021’s critically acclaimed, UK number 4 album Bright Green Field, it is de Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Squid, Blue Bendy

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

