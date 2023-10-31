Top track

Kelc'H - Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Papatef Spécial Halloween

La Petite Halle
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kelc'H - Live
Got a code?

About

Papatef (aka Cyril Atef) est de retour à La Petite Halle pour une spéciale Halloween le mardi 31 octobre 🎃

Plus besoin de vous présenter ce véritable homme-orchestre, officiant simultanément aux percussions, drum machines, platines et chant qui vous emmè Read more

Presented by LA PETITE HALLE.

Lineup

Cyril Atef

Venue

La Petite Halle

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.