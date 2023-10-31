DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Papatef (aka Cyril Atef) est de retour à La Petite Halle pour une spéciale Halloween le mardi 31 octobre 🎃
Plus besoin de vous présenter ce véritable homme-orchestre, officiant simultanément aux percussions, drum machines, platines et chant qui vous emmè
