Top track

Johnny Marr - Spirit Power and Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Marr: 'Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr' Album Signing

Rough Trade East
Fri, 3 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Johnny Marr - Spirit Power and Soul
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a signing with Johnny Marr. This unique event celebrates the release of their album 'Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr' released via BMG.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the album on y Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.