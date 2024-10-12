DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brain of J - The Pearl Jam Tribute Band

New Cross Inn
Sat, 12 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Cross Live Presents

Brain Of J – The Pearl Jam Tribute Band

Since their formation in 2016, Brain of J has been thrilling crowds in packed venues across the UK with their high-energy performances of Pearl Jam’s greatest hits, from “Alive” and “Jeremy” Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

