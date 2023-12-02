DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Everything Market: Festive Weekender

PROJECT HOUSE
2 Dec - 3 Dec
Food & drinkLeeds
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Everything Market

Festive Weekender

Crafts, Clothes, Furniture, Produce, Prints, Records, Food Traders, DJs and much more...

02.12 / 03.12 - Free entry

All ages

Presented by PROJECT HOUSE.

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.