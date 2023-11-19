DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sofie Hagen: Banglord

EartH
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

A stand-up and storytelling show about sexual frustration, accidentally hiring a sex worker, salacious celebrity affairs and plans of world domination.

★★★★ 'You're in safe hands with a seasoned standup like H...

Presented by Individualam.

Lineup

Sofie Hagen

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

