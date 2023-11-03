DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adult Fireworks Entry + German Bier Festival Tickets

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:01 pm
PartyLondon
£40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Entry to the Fireworks Festival and German Bier Festival (excludes Ice Skating). Adults over the age of 18 only. Please bring a valid ID with you.

Level up your bonfire night experience and join us in the Palace’s Great Hall for the UK’s largest German Bi...

Presented by Alexandra Palace.

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open6:01 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.