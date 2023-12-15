DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Kids, Tommy and the Commies, Tube Alloys

Zebulon
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
$21.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Kids

Tommy and the Commies

Tube Alloys

Chris Shaw DJ

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Tommy and The Commies, The Kids, Tube Alloys

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

