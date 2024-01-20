Top track

Beige

Yoke Lore

Headrow House
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los Angeles-based Adrian Galvin, who performs ecstatic folk pop as Yoke Lore, views his debut record "Toward a Never Ending New Beginning", as his own book of change. It is the definition of a life as a set of transitions: from celebrations to moments of s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Yoke Lore

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

