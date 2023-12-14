Top track

The Big Moon

Marble Factory
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
Event information

Metropolis Music Presents

The Big Moon

8+, Under 14’s with an adult (18+).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

The Big Moon

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm

