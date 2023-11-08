Top track

Brorlab + The Sewer Cats + Beau Mec

Fuel Cafe
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A aberrant slice of psychedelic gabber infused punk for the end of time.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Beauty Witch.

Beau Mec, The Sewer Cats, Brorlab

Fuel Cafe

448 Wilmslow Road, Manchester, M20 3BW, United Kingdom
