GO2Green - Roma

The Yellow Bar
Thu, 28 Sept, 5:00 pm
PartyRoma
About

Save the date and join our trip to sustainability at GO2Green! Connect with other eco-conscious explorers, learn and have fun at our Talks, Workshops and Quiz night. Let's reduce our carbon footprint and inspire change along the way.

Presentato da PIERRE SRL.
Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open4:30 pm

