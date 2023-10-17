Top track

G4L Records Cancer Benefit w/ John Corabi

The Eighth Room
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

G4L Records Cancer Benefit featuring John Corabi (Motley Crue / Dead Daisies) w/ Blevins

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

John Corabi

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

