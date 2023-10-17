DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Rain Special Stripped Back Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Tue, 17 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

L'Rain will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Tuesday October 17th at 6p, performing a stripped back set and signing store-purchased copies of her new album I Killed Your Dog.

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:55 pm

