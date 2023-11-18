Top track

Ritual King "The Infinite Mirror" tour

Blondies
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London Doom Collective presents...

RITUAL KING Live at Blondies Bar, Lower Clapton Road, London E5 8EG

LDC welcomes Manchester based heavy stoner/psych rock three piece Ritual King for the London leg of their "The Infinite Mirror" album release tour. Blu Read more

Presented by London Doom Collective.

Lineup

Ritual King, Duskwood

Venue

Blondies

205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

